Two drivers jailed after A24 car-race passenger death
- Published
Two drivers have been jailed after racing at speeds of more than 100mph, before one car crashed, killing its passenger, Sussex Police said.
Callum Chapman, 24, was killed on the A24 near Southwick in December 2020 when a Lexus GS300 crashed into trees.
Mr Chapman and a passenger in a Toyota Supra were filming for their social media channels as the two cars raced on the busy dual carriageway.
Curtis Gaare Michael and Michael Yazgic were both jailed on Thursday.
The two cars had left the Buck Barn services in West Sussex together and travelled northbound on the A24 racing each other at "grossly excessive speeds", police said.
Mobile phone footage filmed by Mr Chapman showed the Lexus travelling between 87 and 104mph when the driver lost control and crashed into trees just before the Hop Oast roundabout, a police spokesman said.
Gaare Michael, 37, of Kingmeadow, Saltdean, the driver of the Lexus, pleaded guilty to causing death by dangerous driving, He was jailed for three years, and disqualified from driving for four-and-a-half years at a hearing at Lewes Crown Court.
Michael Yazgic, 29, of Packham Way, Burgess Hill, who was driving the Toyota, was jailed for six months and disqualified from driving for 21 months after admitting dangerous driving.
Mr Chapman's mother, Jillie Slope, said: "A selfish driver, showing off with no concern for his passenger, drove above the speed limit reaching excessive speeds and took my son's life in a split second.
"We lost a son and a brother, a step-son, step-brother and a friend to so many."
Lauren Upton, from Sussex Police serious collision investigation unit, said: "Shocking footage showed both defendants driving at a grossly excessive speed on a busy dual carriageway on a Sunday afternoon with many other road users around.
"Their actions of choosing to 'show off' their high performance cars resulted in devastating consequences for Callum's family and friends."