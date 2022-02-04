Man fined £1k for racist tweet during Euro 2020 final
A man who posted an "appalling" racist message on Twitter following England's defeat in the Euro 2020 final has been fined.
Karl Tizzard, 29, posted after the penalty shootout on 11 July 2021.
Tizzard, of Roundstone Drive in East Preston, West Sussex, pleaded guilty to sending an offensive, indecent, obscene or menacing message at Worthing Magistrates' Court on Tuesday.
He was fined £1,153 and must also pay £85 costs and a £115 victim surcharge.
'Not acceptable'
Sussex Police's dedicated football officer PC Darren Balkham said: "Tizzard posted an appalling matter on his Twitter account just moments after the Euro 2020 final.
"He pleaded guilty to breaching the Communications Act by posting the offensive message which was racially aggravated.
"We will not tolerate any form of racist abuse and will pursue those who abuse others online.
"This behaviour is not acceptable, whether that be in the stands or on social media."
Following the case, Brighton and Hove Albion Football Club issued him with an indefinite ban from the Amex Community Stadium and away match fixtures.
A spokesman said: "The club has a zero tolerance to any racist behaviour or discrimination of any kind."