Westfield weapons factory discovered by National Crime Agency

The National Crime Agency said it has discovered a weapons factory at a house in a rural part of East Sussex.

Officers raided a property in Moor Lane, Westfield, near Hastings, on Wednesday.

They recovered handguns, modified ammunition and firearms conversion equipment from the house and various outbuildings.

A 46 year-old man arrested on suspicion of firearms offences has since been released while inquiries continue.

Mark McCormack, branch commander at the NCA, said: "I have no doubt that this was a firearms conversion factory, which could have been responsible for the modification of a significant number of firearms and ammunition into lethal weapons.

"We know there is a high demand for firearms in the criminal market place and firearms enable serious violence across many crime areas."

