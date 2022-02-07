BBC News

Sidlesham: Double-decker school bus crashes into ditch

The bus went into a ditch in a country road at Sidlesham near Chichester

A number of schoolchildren suffered minor injuries after their bus crashed into a ditch, police said.

Passengers had to be evacuated after the double-decker ended up at an angle on the side of the road in Sidlesham, West Sussex.

The driver was treated at the scene and a number of children suffered minor injuries, Sussex Police said.

The force said it was called at about 08.20 GMT on Monday.

A South East Coast Ambulance Service (SECAmb) spokesman said: "A small number of minor injuries were reported but no-one required further hospital treatment."

The road was closed in both directions while crash investigators carried out inquiries.

A spokesman for Sussex Police said: "All occupants of the bus, which includes a number of schoolchildren and the driver, have been safely evacuated.

"The driver was treated at the scene by the ambulance service for minor injuries and a number of children are understood to have suffered minor injuries."

Stagecoach South, the operator of the service, said it was giving police its "full support".

