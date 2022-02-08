Hailsham woman guilty of cyclist's death by careless driving
A driver has been convicted of causing the death of a cyclist by knocking him into the path of a bus.
Nathan Hill was declared dead at the scene in Hailsham, East Sussex, on 30 January 2020.
On 3 February Jayne Field, 52, from Cameron Close, Hailsham, was found guilty at Lewes Crown Court of causing death by careless driving.
She was sentenced to 280 hours of community service and disqualified from driving for 14 months.
She will also have to take an extended test to regain her licence.
The court heard she pulled her car out in front of Mr Hill as he cycled along London Road.
Mr Hill, who was 51 and riding to his home in Hailsham from the gym, was hit by the car and fell into the path of the bus, which was not able to stop in time.
'Honest, loyal and kind'
In a statement, his family described him as "an unassuming, kind, and gentle man who would help anyone," who was "loved by everyone who knew him".
The statement said: "He was honest, loyal and kind, and we, his family and his friends, are so immensely sad that he is no longer here. He leaves a huge painful hole in our hearts."
Det Sgt Neil Cox, from the Serious Collision Investigation Unit of Sussex Police said the tragedy highlights recent changes to the Highway Code.
He said: "Those in charge of vehicles that can cause the greatest harm in the event of a collision bear the greatest responsibility to take care and reduce the danger they pose to others.
"Cyclists are among the most vulnerable road users and it is vital that everyone, not just drivers, fully understand the Highway Code and how their actions can impact others."