Man flees dock during Medway court hearing
A man escaped from the dock during a court hearing and has gone on the run.
William Reader appeared at Medway Magistrates' Court on Saturday morning in connection with an alleged assault.
He was wearing a grey tracksuit but it is thought he may have been able to change his clothes. Kent Police has launched an extensive search for him.
He has links to Gravesend and police said anyone who sees him should not approach him directly, but call 999 immediately.
