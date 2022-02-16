Eastbourne bar attack: Three injured with 'unknown liquid'
- Published
Police have released an image of a man they want to speak to after an unknown liquid was thrown into a man's face outside a bar.
The attack happened outside the Blue Bar Cafe in Pevensey Road, Eastbourne, East Sussex, at 22:50 GMT on Friday.
A 26-year-old man who worked at the bar was taken to hospital after having the liquid thrown directly into his face. Two other men were also hit with the substance and received first aid.
Police say investigations are ongoing.
It is not yet known what the substance was that was used.
The bar worker suffered injuries to his eyes and face but he has been discharged from hospital.
An eyewitness to the attack told the BBC: "It was such a strong smell you immediately knew something had been thrown."
Colleagues have set up a fundraising page to support victims of the attack.