Folkestone: Kent Police investigate cause of fatal fire

The fire was at an address at the junction of Shorncliffe Road and Christ Church Road in Folkestone

A person has been found dead in a property following a fire which police have described as suspicious.

Kent Fire and Rescue Service were called to the address in Shorncliffe Road, Folkestone, just before 10:30 GMT on Thursday.

The victim was found inside the property after Kent Fire and Rescue Service had put out the fire.

Kent Police said the cause of the fire is not yet known, but is being treated as suspicious.

