Folkestone house fire: Liam Petts sought by police after person died
A man is being sought by Kent Police after a house fire in which a person died.
Kent Fire and Rescue Service were called to the address in Shorncliffe Road, Folkestone, just before 10:30 GMT on Thursday.
The victim was found inside the property after firefighters put out the blaze.
Police said they believed Liam Petts, 24, may have information about the fire.
Kent Police said the cause of the fire is not yet known, but is being treated as suspicious.
