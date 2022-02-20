BBC News

Burgess Hill fire: Two people die in house blaze

Published
Image source, Eddie Mitchell
Image caption,
Emergency services were called to Theobalds Road in Burgess Hill just after midnight on Sunday

Two people have died in a house fire, police said.

Emergency services were called to Theobalds Road in Burgess Hill, West Sussex, shortly after midnight on Sunday.

A man and woman, both in their 70s, were found dead at the scene. Their next of kin have been informed.

Sussex Police added investigations are under way into the cause of the blaze, and the coroner had been informed about the deaths.

Follow BBC South East on Facebook, on Twitter, and on Instagram. Send your story ideas to southeasttoday@bbc.co.uk.

Related Internet Links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.

Related Topics