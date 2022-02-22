Sussex Health Care worker sentenced over ill-treatment and neglect
A care worker has been sentenced after admitting ill-treatment and neglect at a West Sussex care home.
Wayne Dennis Watkins, 70, physically mistreated two men at Horncastle Care Centre in Sharpthorne.
Watkins, of Vinnetrow Road, Runcton, near Chichester, was sentenced on Monday at Hove Crown Court after pleading guilty at an earlier hearing.
He was given an 18-month sentence, suspended for two years, and told to undergo 25 days of rehabilitation work.
He had been due to stand trial on 10 January, but entered guilty pleas to three counts of ill-treatment and neglect on the first day.
Sussex Police said officers received complaints in 2019 of physical mistreatment and lack of safeguarding of 12 residents at the centre which was owned and operated by Sussex Health Care.
Hornchurch Care Centre, which accommodated up to 20 residents with major learning and physical disabilities, has since closed.
Det Con Rebecca Wilde said: "Our investigation started when we received via the CQC (Care Quality Commission) allegations from a former employee at the centre. This involved complex enquiries, and interviews with staff and former staff, over many months.
"The court heard that Watkins was systematically mistreating the two residents while administering care and medical attention."
Prosecutors said there was insufficient evidence to charge three other workers, who were interviewed on suspicion of the ill-treatment of ten other residents, police said.