Billy Henham: Brighton New Year's Eve party murderers convicted
Four men have been convicted of the murder of a man at a New Year's Eve party.
Billy Henham, 24, was found in North Street, Brighton, on 2 January 2020.
He was last seen at 18:00 GMT on 31 December 2019, at the party in the street.
Alize Spence, 18 and from Ealing, Lamech Gordon-Carew, 20 and from Hampton, Gregory Hawley, 29 and Dushane Meikle, 28, have all been found guilty of murder.
Mr Henham was from Henfield in West Sussex.
A post-mortem examination revealed he died following a sustained assault.
His family said he "walked his own beat" and was creative and independent.
The four men will be sentenced at a later date.
