Brighton and Hove: Taxi fares to rise by 5% amid fuel cost surge
- Published
Taxi fares in Brighton and Hove are set to rise by about 5% after councillors voted for an increase.
The proposed rise, equivalent to 20p a mile, was requested by Brighton and Hove Cab Trade Association due to the surge in fuel prices.
Trade officials said petrol has risen by 18% and diesel by 9% since the last fare review in 2019.
A 14-day public consultation will now take place before a final decision is made.
Petrol price rises
If approved, Brighton and Hove will have the eighth-highest fares out of 325 councils, according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service. They are currently the 12th highest.
Trade representative Andrew Peters wrote to the council's licensing committee saying the proposed fare increase comes amid other rising costs.
He said: "Licence fees are set (to rise) at 2% per year and the council has implemented a 4.99% in local council tax for 2021.
"Additionally, having come out of the period of the pandemic, there is now a great shortage of drivers where either drivers have retired or they have decided not to return to driving a cab although may still remain licensed.
"It should also be noted that the council's set tariff of fares do not allow for what is known as 'surge pricing' which can double and even quadruple fares at ad-hoc times using a well-known national app."
Independent councillor Kate Knight said the burden would fall on those who could least afford the increases.
She said: "I represent Moulsecoomb where there is one of the lowest percentages of residents owning a car anywhere in the country, let alone in the city.
"It's also an outlying district, so it's difficult to get into town. The bus service is not particularly reliable once you move away from the city centre."
Labour councillor Jackie O'Quinn said the trade had originally sought a lower rise but inflation was expected to reach 7% this spring.
She said: "We've all seen how prices have gone up at the pumps. This makes a great difference."
Labour and Conservative councillors amended the proposed rise at the Licensing Committee at Hove Town Hall to reflect the higher inflation forecast.
The committee voted six to five in favour of consulting the public about the revised proposal, with Green councillor Lizzie Deane, who chairs the committee, abstaining.