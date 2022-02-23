Encephalitis: Sussex man's legal action over wife's hospital care
A man who claims his wife was left permanently disabled following a delay in diagnosing a life-threatening brain condition has started legal action.
Janice Millward, from Uckfield, East Sussex, was diagnosed with viral encephalitis at the Royal Sussex County Hospital, Brighton, in 2018.
Brian Millward has instructed medical negligence lawyers to investigate her hospital care.
The NHS trust has already admitted partial liability in the case.
Dr Rob Haigh, medical director, said: "We are sorry for the shortcomings in the care Mrs Millward received and have every sympathy for the ongoing challenges which she and her family face.
"An investigation has been carried out and lessons have been learned."
When asked about any delay in diagnosis, University Hospitals Sussex NHS Foundation Trust said: "Due to the ongoing legal case we are unable to comment further at this time."
Encephalitis is inflammation of the brain caused by an infection or by the immune system attacking the brain in error.
Mrs Millward, 69, complained of headaches and sickness, and became confused.
Legal firm Irwin Mitchell claim for almost a week the hospital treated her as a stroke victim and carried out no further tests.
A seizure and subsequent MRI scan of her brain revealed the encephalitis, the lawyers said.
After seven weeks in intensive care and 18 months in a brain rehabilitation unit, she was admitted to a care home.
Mr Millward, 70, said: "Before all of this Janice was incredibly sociable. We used to holiday in the sun and enjoyed playing a big part in the grandchildren's lives.
"The decision to put Janice in a care home was heartbreaking. We visit her, but this was made hard over the last two years due to Covid."
Richard Kayser, partner at Irwin Mitchell, said the family deserves answers and support in funding the specialist care and therapies Mrs Millward now requires.
Proceedings have been served on the trust and the case is set to be heard at the High Court.