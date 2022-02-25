Claudia-Rose Moor: Family's grief after Myles Woollett jailed over death crash
The family of a woman who was killed by a reckless driver have spoken of their "catastrophic" grief.
Claudia-Rose Moor, 23, from St Leonards, East Sussex, died shortly after the crash in April 2020.
Myles Woollett, 22, of Butchers Lane, Mereworth, in Kent, was jailed for six years at Lewes Crown Court on Monday.
Ms Moor's family said they had been "robbed of our gorgeous girl" and were "burdened by the constant numbness of grief".
Woollett crashed his Vauxhall Adam into Ms Moor's stationary Ford Ka on the A21 at Mountfield shortly after 18:00 BST on 25 April, 2020.
The court heard that less than one hour before the collision, staff at a Waitrose in Paddock Wood had refused Woollett entry because they believed he had consumed alcohol or drugs.
Video taken from his cousin's mobile phone inside the car showed him driving at speed, while witnesses reported near misses with other vehicles.
'Unpardonable crime'
He reached speeds of up to 98mph before attempting to overtake a vehicle. He then lost control as he tried to avoid a head-on collision.
Woollett veered across the road, colliding with Ms Moor's car, which was in a layby.
He abandoned the scene, climbing over a fence and running across fields to escape, Sussex Police said. He was arrested the next day at a relative's home 20 miles away.
Woollett admitted causing death by dangerous driving and causing serious injuries to a passenger in his own vehicle.
Det Insp Sue Neilson said: "This case demonstrates the devastating consequences of a young motorist driving at speed."
'Brilliant best friend'
Claudia-Rose's family said it was "unforgivable".
"Words do not justify the pain we feel, the impact of grief has been catastrophic on us as a family," they said in a statement.
They urged other drivers: "Slow down before you or someone else becomes a victim."
Ms Moor's mother, Nicola, added: "It has been the greatest honour to be mummy to Claudia.
"I will continue to miss my brilliant best friend every moment of every day for ever more."