Southern rail: Driver killed by passing train after leaving cab
- Published
A train driver was struck and killed by a passing train after he left his cab.
The man, who has not been named, died on 1 February while his Southern train was stationary at a siding near West Worthing station, West Sussex.
The driver was due to wait at the siding "for a short time" before entering the station.
Investigators said: "Train drivers should not normally need to leave their trains as part of their duties while waiting in this siding."
In a statement, the Rail Accident Investigation Branch (RAIB) added he was hit by a passing train at around 33mph.
A full investigation into his death has been launched, the RAIB said on Tuesday.
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.