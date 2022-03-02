Crawley: Paralysed girl, 5, gets pioneering treatment to help walk again
A girl left paralysed in a car crash in Israel is undergoing pioneering treatment in West Sussex to help her walk again.
Abby, five, sustained a spinal cord injury and lost all feeling and control from the waist down.
Her 18-month-old brother was killed in the head-on crash with a drink-driver.
With intensive rehab at a specialist centre in Crawley, it is hoped Abby's nerve pathways will regenerate and enable her to regain movement.
Her father Vincent said: "Abby can't feel from the waist down so she can't walk, she doesn't have control of her bladder and bowel.
"The treatment she had in hospital was focused on adapting to those circumstances."
However, desperate to see Abby regain some mobility and independence before starting school, the family raised thousands of pounds for the rehabilitation.
For five hours a day, five days a week, Abby is undergoing the treatment.
Marilla Cameron, one of the trainers at Neurokinex rehab centre, said: "When Abby first started, whenever she would sit or stand she would need somebody to hold her at her ribs, hips and knees.
"Now after 20 sessions we only need to hold her at her pelvis and her knees, so she has almost got her full trunk control back, which is really exciting."
Another £50,000 is still needed for Abby to complete the treatment, and the family is continuing to raise money through GoFundMe.