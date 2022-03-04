Sussex PCC Katy Bourne says she was a child sex assault victim
- Published
Sussex's Police and Crime Commissioner has revealed she was the target of two sex attacks when she was a child.
She was speaking during a BBC South East Instagram live discussion on women's safety, marking one year since Sarah Everard was kidnapped.
"The first time I was flashed by a man, I was 13, on a school trip," she said.
She also said she was "inappropriately touched" by a man who sat next to her at a cinema when she was younger.
"I thought, 'if that happens to me, then it happens to a lot of women,'" she added.
When asked if she felt safe in Sussex, she said: "Honestly, not in certain areas, at certain times."
"I just think, 'what is wrong with our society?' We all want to make that difference and we all want to be that change, so I will keep battling for this and I will keep on and on, and I know others will too."
The commissioner said more funding is now going into tackling violence against women.
She said: "Normally I will spend in a year about £1.5m on services that tackle violence against women and girls in Sussex.
"Last year, because of all the funding that was brought in, just on the domestic abuse services I was able to spend over £3m."