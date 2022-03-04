Amazon lorry crash: HGV driver jailed over A27 parcel spill
- Published
A driver who crashed and overturned his lorry, spilling thousands of Amazon parcels onto the carriageway, has been jailed.
Stanislaw Polak, 63, sustained serious head injuries after he crashed on the A27 near Chichester, West Sussex, in October 2020.
After being discharged from hospital, Polak attended a police interview where he was charged with dangerous driving.
He pleaded guilty and was sentenced to four months at Lewes Crown Court.
Polak, of Jupiter Avenue, Peterborough, was also disqualified from driving for 19 months.
He must take an extended re-test if he wants to drive again.
A 50-year-old woman suffered minor injuries when her gold Renault Scenic crashed into the overturned lorry, writing her car off, Sussex Police said.
The crash caused significant damage to the central reservation and the road was closed in both directions for about 12 hours for the lorry to be recovered and highway repairs to be carried out.
PC Steve Lambeth, of Sussex Police, said: "There was a suggestion the collision may have occurred after the driver fell asleep at the wheel. He later denied this, and claimed there was a defect with the vehicle that distracted him.
"I would urge all motorists to ensure they have had adequate rest before getting behind the wheel. Take a break if you feel tired."