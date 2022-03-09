Ukraine: Tim Loughton says refugees should be processed in UK
- Published
A Sussex MP has urged the Home Office to bring Ukrainian refugees to the UK for processing.
East Worthing and Shoreham MP Tim Loughton was speaking during a Home Affairs Committee hearing on the government's treatment of refugees from the conflict with Russia.
He was speaking after some were turned away at Calais because of incorrect paperwork.
He said they should be "put on that plane and brought to the UK".
While hearing evidence from Enver Solomon, chief executive of the Refugee Council, Mr Loughton said: "We can argue about what degree of processing is needed, but for goodness sake, let's get them out of a place of fairly chaotic state in Poland, get them to somewhere safe and then get them into a safe home as soon as possible."
"There's no reason that can't be done here, if for some reason it can't be done on the border of Ukraine."
In reply Mr Solomon said: "The Home Secretary has the powers and has the ability to enable us to welcome Ukrainians."
The government has said it has seen people in Calais claiming to be Ukrainian but with false documents.
Another member of the select committee, Gravesham MP Adam Holloway, said: "Is it not possible to perhaps filter people at our border? Because it would be, I would have thought, a relatively small number of people there would be a security interest in."
Mr Holloway, a former soldier, visited Ukraine last week.
The Home Office has been contacted for comment.