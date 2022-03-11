Crawley College: Sandijs Dreimanis sentenced after fake gun panic
- Published
A teenager who admitted walking into a college with an imitation firearm with the intention of scaring people has been sentenced.
Sandijs Dreimanis, 18, sparked panic when he pointed the gun at a member of staff and pulled the trigger at Crawley College in April 2021.
He had been due to stand trial in January, but changed his plea to guilty.
He will serve five years and six months in a young offenders institution.
Dreimanis, of Barton Walk in Crawley, had also admitted two counts of assault and possession of a bladed article on a school premises.
Prosecutor Melanie Wotton told an earlier hearing he had "wanted the armed police officers to attend and for him to be shot".
Dreimanis repeatedly fired blanks from the imitation firearm, sparking a huge police response with dozens of firearms officers rushing to the scene.
Meanwhile, two members of college staff tackled him, with videos posted online appearing to show Dreimanis being pinned to the floor.
They have both been awarded a High Sheriff's Award, and were prised by the judge for their "extraordinary degree of bravery which was most remarkable", a Sussex Police spokesman said.
One 18-year-old student said everyone was "shouting and screaming" and teachers told students to "get under the table and shut the door".
After being arrested, Deimanis told officers: "It's a blank, I just wanted people to get scared."
A blank-firing handgun and a knife were seized by police but no serious injuries were reported.
Ch Insp Shane Baker said: "This incident led to a significant policing response from both Sussex Police and numerous colleagues from other forces areas.
"Officers quickly responded to Crawley College after we received multiple reports of shots being fired, and it is largely thanks to the heroics of a lecturer and a member of support staff that the suspect was safely detained.
"They put themselves in harm's way in order to protect their students, their colleagues and the wider public, and we are extremely grateful for their quick thinking actions."
Following the sentencing, Vicki Illingworth, principal at Crawley College, said: "We would like to share our gratitude to the emergency services and to our students and staff for the courage and resilience they displayed during what was a difficult and challenging time.
"The actions which took place in April last year were distressing for us all, but we are thankful no-one was seriously hurt and we have been able, as a community, to move forward together."