Worthing stabbing: Five teens arrested after boy, 13, stabbed
Five teenagers, aged between 12 and 15, are in custody after a 13-year-old was stabbed.
Sussex Police, including armed officers, were called to Chapel Road in Worthing, West Sussex, near the junction with Liverpool Road at 16:45 GMT on Sunday.
A 13-year-old boy was taken to hospital with wounds to his torso, police say his injuries were not life-threatening.
Sussex Police say it is being treated as an isolated incident.
The force say three boys aged 12, 14 and 15 from Worthing were arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm with intent.
Two boys from Littlehampton, West Sussex, aged 13 and 14 were arrested on similar charges, including wounding with intent and possession of a knife.
Ch Insp Sarah Leadbeatter from Sussex Police said: "As a parent and mother, I completely understand why the local community are so concerned by yesterday's incident."
She acknowledged recent reports of youth violence, antisocial behaviour and criminal damage in the town and said "tackling youth violence remains my priority".
Sussex Police said an increased presence will be seen across Worthing as enquiries continue and asked the public not to speculate or share names of young people on social media.