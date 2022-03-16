Gatwick Express: Direct train service to London resumes
Direct trains from London to Gatwick Airport running seven days a week are scheduled to resume next month after more than two years.
Gatwick Express was suspended in March 2020 as passengers numbers dipped due to the Covid-19 pandemic.
The service resumed on weekdays in December, but was axed two weeks later due to engineering works and Omicron.
A seven-day timetable will resume on 3 April, although engineering works will affect services, rail bosses warned.
Operator Govia Thameslink Railway (GTR) said two services an hour will run between London and Gatwick, compared to four before the pandemic.
The ongoing upgrade to the airport station means more trains cannot currently be accommodated, GTR said.
Gatwick Express general manager Stephen MacCallaugh said: "Now is the time to get our service running again to support the airport and the economic recovery in the South East."