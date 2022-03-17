Brook House: Senior manager says it was 'unhealthy' place to work
- Published
A senior manager at Brook House, where a BBC documentary exposed the mistreatment of detainees, has said it was not a "healthy" place to work.
The inquiry into abuses at the immigration removal centre near Gatwick Airport follows investigations triggered by Panorama in 2017.
Steve Skitt was brought to the centre in 2015 as acting deputy director and then head of security.
"It was a challenging and difficult environment to work in," he said.
'Frustration'
At the time G4S ran the Sussex-based centre, but Serco took it over last year.
The inquiry heard there had been historical difficulties involving many grievances at senior management team level.
Mr Skitt was seconded to provide "support and stability", the inquiry heard.
He said in 30 years working in the sector "I had never seen or dealt with so many grievances... It was not a healthy environment".
The inquiry heard that while staff were working out their own issues they were "taking their eyes off the ball" with detainees.
Mr Skitt said there was "a lot of frustration" from the detainees, because of uncertainty over when they would leave the facility.
"They didn't have a point of time to aim for and saw themselves in ever spiralling circles," he said.
However, the inquiry heard staff received no training in dealing with people suffering from mental health issues.
They were "unable to differentiate" between detainees deliberately causing trouble and somebody with a condition.
Brian Altman QC put it to Mr Skitt: "Staff could have been talking to suicidal men, and making things worse, not better."
"Potentially, yeah," Mr Skitt replied.
Mr Skitt was aware of the prevalence of the drug spice around this time and told the inquiry he feared "somebody would die".
Intelligence suggested there were "rogue staff members bringing it in," he said.
"It's fine knowing somebody is up to something, but it's proving it. Without being too graphic, most items are secreted where nobody can be searched," he added.
Security staff and reception staff "worked tirelessly" in checking packages and CCTV, and Gatwick Police were also brought in to provide further support, the inquiry heard.