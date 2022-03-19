East Sussex roads face delays as slow-moving convoy sets off
- Published
A slow-moving convoy is expected to cause "significant disruption" to roads in East Sussex on Saturday, National Highways has warned.
Two large pieces of equipment set off from Shoreham Port earlier towards a National Grid substation near Ninfield.
The convoy will move east along the A27, but the road has been closed near Lewes for a temporary bridge to help it cross the River Ouse.
The A23, A259, A269 and A2691 will also be affected.
The vehicles are expected to arrive in Ninfield at about 19:30 BST.
National Highways said each load weighed more than 300 tonnes and was more than 70 metres long.
A police escort will temporarily hold traffic to allow it to safely progress.
The A27, between the Ashcombe roundabout and the Southerham roundabout, will be closed until 20:00 GMT.
Diversions have been put in place in both directions via the A270, A259 and A26.