East Sussex road delays continue due to slow-moving convoy

Eddie Mitchell
The convoy started its journey at Shoreham Port

A slow-moving convoy is continuing to cause "significant disruption" to roads in East Sussex for a second day, National Highways has warned.

Two large pieces of equipment set off from Shoreham Port on Saturday towards a National Grid substation near Ninfield.

The convoy had been due to arrive on Saturday evening but was delayed.

It was expected to reach its destination by 14:00 GMT on Sunday. Delays are expected around Bexhill.

East Sussex Highways
The convoy passed through Polegate on Sunday morning

The load went through the centre of Polegate on Sunday morning before re-joining the A27.

National Highways said each load weighed more than 300 tonnes and was more than 70m long.

A police escort is in place to temporarily hold traffic to allow it to safely progress.

Diversions have been put in place in both directions.

