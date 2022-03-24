Goring-by-Sea: High Court bid launched to halt housing scheme
A West Sussex council is taking its case to stop 475 homes being built on "vital green" land to the High Court.
Plans for the development in Goring-by-Sea were approved on appeal by a planning inspector after being rejected by Worthing Borough Council.
Council leader Kevin Jenkins said they would not allow "our few remaining green gaps to be concreted over".
Developer Persimmon has said the homes would make a "meaningful contribution" to the area.
Worthing West MP Sir Peter Bottomley called on the prime minister to review the case amid local concerns about the potential impact on traffic and the area's heritage and character.
Sir Peter said the appeal ruling "ran roughshod" over councils' responsibilities to make planning decisions.
'Right to protect'
Persimmon has said it welcomed the inspector's comments that its "proposals will make a meaningful contribution to meeting Worthing Borough Council's exceptional unmet need for housing".
Councillors had rejected the planning application to build the homes and a roundabout junction near Goring-by-Sea railway station, on land between Goring and Ferring.
But, the council said, despite a government-appointed planning inspector agreeing it was "right to protect the space", a different inspector overturned the decision on appeal and said the homes could be built.
Mr Jenkins has written to Housing Secretary Michael Gove calling for the development to be blocked and a barrister has been instructed to mount a legal challenge to take the case to the High Court.
Mr Jenkins said: "It cannot be right that one planning inspector can simply ignore the evidence and decision of another."