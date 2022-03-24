Hastings woman's 'incredible relief' after stalker deported
A woman who was terrorised by a stalker for a decade has said her "relief is incredible" now he has been deported.
Sherzad Salih was jailed in 2017 after targeting Lorraine Mitchell, from Hastings in East Sussex, but released four years later.
Ms Mitchell said: "I was absolutely terrified he would come back to Hastings."
The Home Office has confirmed Salih was eventually deported after several appeals.
Ms Mitchell said: "It was like shock, I couldn't believe it. I felt like a massive weight had been lifted from my shoulders and I could breathe.
"I felt safe, it was just the most amazing feeling, not just for myself, but for others, because I know I was not the only victim of him."
Ms Mitchell said: "If he was allowed to stay in this country he would continue abusing and terrorising other women.
"With me he would stop me on the street, ask me for a date, or he would follow me in his car, so those in isolation would not seem serious, but when you start putting everything together then we're looking at something a lot more sinister."
She said she had been told Salih had been released from prison after serving a four year sentence, and had then moved to the north west of England.
"I was absolutely terrified he would come back to Hastings because I knew he had contacts here."
She said she had been asked to prepare an impact statement which was read out at the deportation hearing.
"I was told the judge did read it and took it into account when he made his decision."
A Home Office spokesperson said: "We're pleased to confirm that Mr Salih was successfully deported earlier this year.
"The government's priority is keeping the people of this country safe and it is right that foreign criminals, whose offences have a devastating impact on victims and the wider community, should be deported from the UK whenever it is legal and practical to do so."