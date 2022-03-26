M23 pursuit leaves two police officers and person injured
Two police officers and a member of the public have been injured in a collision involving two police cars and three other vehicles following a pursuit.
Sussex Police said officers responded after a black Audi was caught travelling at excessive speed on the M23 northbound.
This, the force said, resulted in the crash that involved two police cars not part of the pursuit.
A 23-year-old woman has been arrested following the collision.
She is being held on suspicion of driving under the influence of drugs, driving without a licence and driving without insurance.
Junction nine of the M23 remains shut and it is unclear when the road will reopen, the force added.
