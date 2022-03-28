Sussex Police release CCTV in car tyre deflation probe
- Published
Police want to identify two people captured on CCTV on a night car tyres were deflated in Brighton.
The pair were seen entering Bernard Road from Hartington Road at about 03:40 GMT on Tuesday, 15 March.
Sussex Police said this was about the same time several cars in the area had their tyres vandalised.
The force said it had received 54 such reports, the majority of which occurred on the weekend of 7 and 8 March.
Scores of SUVs had their tyres deflated in London that weekend, with notes left by a group targeting "gas guzzler" cars.
Insp Nicky Stuart, of Brighton & Hove's neighbourhood policing team, said: "I would like to reassure the public our officers are working round the clock to catch those responsible.
"This type of behaviour will absolutely not be tolerated in Brighton & Hove and while we have seen a marked drop in the number of incidents, any such occurrences are unacceptable."
Insp Stuart urged anyone who recognised the two people in the CCTV image, or had any other information, to get in touch.