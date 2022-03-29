Cowfold: Two people die in three-vehicle crash
- Published
Two people have died and two others have been seriously injured following a three-vehicle crash.
Emergency services were called to the A272 at Cowfold, West Sussex, at about 11.30 BST on Monday.
Two people were pronounced dead at the scene - a man aged 83 from Worthing and a woman, 30, from Aylesford, Kent.
Two other women, both aged 23 and from Kent, were taken to hospital with serious injuries.
Sussex Police said the crash involved a silver Ford Fiesta, a white Ford Fiesta and a Skania tipper truck.
The road was closed while police, fire, ambulance and air ambulance services responded to the collision.
Police appealed for information and witnesses.
