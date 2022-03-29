Brighton man jailed for turning home into cannabis factory
- Published
A man who turned his home into a cannabis factory has been jailed.
Police found four rooms filled with cannabis cultivation equipment and signs that dozens of plants had recently been harvested.
Officers who arrived at the property in Rushlake Road, Brighton, also heard fans whirring and smelt cannabis.
Albert Frani, 27, was sentenced to 26 weeks in prison at Brighton Magistrates' Court.
He had admitted being concerned in the production of a Class B drug after £36,000 worth of cannabis was discovered at his home.
A thermal imaging camera detected an unusual amount of heat coming from inside, Sussex Police said.
Sgt Richard Penrose, of Brighton and Hove's Tactical Enforcement Unit, said: "This was a significant seizure of an illegal, harmful substance that came about thanks to members of the public reporting their concerns."