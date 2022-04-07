Brighton woman Sophie George plotted to torture and kill ex with toolkit
A woman who plotted to kill her ex-boyfriend with a "murder toolkit" has been jailed.
Sophie George also wrote meticulous "to-do lists" detailing how she would "drive to grave site", torture and "kill and bury" her victim.
Bleach, duct tape and a Stanley knife were in her possession when she was arrested, Sussex Police said.
George pleaded guilty to attempted murder and possession of an offensive weapon in a public place.
The 20-year-old from Brighton was sentenced to 13 years and six months in prison at Lewes Crown Court.
George, who was 18 at the time, had arranged to be picked up by the 23-year-old victim in October 2020.
She then insisted that he drive her to a location where she collected two filled shopping bags.
George then told the man to drive to a nearby park, but when he resisted, she pulled out a knife.
A struggle ensued and the pair left the vehicle and fought in the street. The victim then managed to throw the knife into a bush.
George bit her former boyfriend's finger down to the bone as he made a 999 call.
A police spokesman said that after officers arrested George they found the "sinister" contents of her bags.
He said these included "protective clothing, cleaning equipment such as bleach, duct tape and a Stanley knife - all linked to plans to kidnap, murder and ultimately cover up her crimes".
A search of George's address also found a number of "to-do lists".
Det Supt Jon Hull said: "This was a cold, pre-meditated plan to kidnap, torture and murder an innocent man, with clear steps to then cover up the crime.
"I am in no doubt that George would have followed through with her hugely disturbing 'to-do list' were it not for the victim overpowering her and the prompt response of our officers to bring her into custody."