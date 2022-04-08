Three Sussex Police officers sentenced for dangerous driving
- Published
Three Sussex Police officers have received suspended sentences after pleading guilty to dangerous driving.
Two of them suffered multiple injuries when their motorbikes crashed with a Ford Fiesta in Chilgrove, West Sussex, last July.
The Fiesta driver, an 80-year-old man from Chichester, and his female passenger had minor injuries.
The three officers, who were off-duty, were sentenced to nine months in jail, suspended for 18 months.
James Latter and Alan Harris, both aged 31 and based at Lewes, and Ahmet Yapicioz, 55, based at Gatwick, had admitted a charge of dangerous driving when they appeared at Portsmouth Crown Court on 7 March.
Yapicioz and Harris also admitted driving at a speed exceeding 60mph.
They were sentenced at Portsmouth Crown Court on Friday.
They were also disqualified from driving for 18 months, and must all take extended tests before their licences are returned, ordered to carry out 200 hours of unpaid work and each have to pay £500 in court costs.
In a statement released when the men were convicted, Sussex Police described their actions as "reckless" and said an internal investigation would be carried out.