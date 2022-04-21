Adur & Worthing bin strike ends after long-running dispute
A long-running strike by refuse collection workers in West Sussex has ended after a pay offer was accepted.
The GMB union said its members at Adur & Worthing Councils will receive an immediate pay rise of between 8% and 20%.
Cleansing drivers will receive a 10.4% rise and refuse loaders will get an 8.2% increase, the union said.
Officials at Adur & Worthing Councils said they were "pleased" the dispute had ended and thanked locals.
The council has agreed to complete a job evaluation on HGV driver and phase leader roles, with these changes to be implemented within three months.
The union said it reserved the right to strike again until November if agreements were not honoured.
Gary Palmer, the regional organiser for GMB, said: "This is a tribute to our members, and their dedication and determination to win an award that properly reflects the hard work they put in every day, and especially over the last two years."
He added: "Our members are of course committed to continue the cleaning up process that has already begun, and will have this carried out as soon as possible."
A spokesman for Adur & Worthing Councils said: "We are pleased that all parties have found a way to end this strike and thank residents and businesses for their patience during this difficult time.
"At all times we have sought to find a way to recognise the excellent work staff at this service undertake while being mindful that our budgets are tight and that we also have to protect other services."