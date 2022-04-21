University of Brighton staff member arrested over fraud
By Ben Weisz
Political Reporter, BBC Radio Sussex
- Published
Allegations of serious fraud by a member of staff at the University of Brighton are being investigated by police.
The university first became concerned something was amiss last year, and hired forensic accountants to investigate, the BBC understands.
Last November, they reported the matter to the police.
In a recent annual report, Vice Chancellor Debra Humphris said the university was changing its processes.
She said it was to avoid falling victim to something similar in the future.
Sussex Police said they had arrested a 62-year-old member of university staff on suspicion of fraud by abuse of position and by misrepresentation, and had released him under investigation.
A spokesperson for the university said: "The University of Brighton has reported an internal case of suspected fraud for investigation by the police.
"The university's audit committee received a full report into the matter following an independent investigation."