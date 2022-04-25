England Elections 2022: How do Sussex councils spend your money?
Local elections will be held in Sussex on Thursday 5 May.
People living in the Adur, Crawley, Hastings and Worthing council areas will vote on a third of the seats in each authority.
Local authorities are funded by a variety of sources, including council tax, government grants and other income, like parking charges.
Below we take a look at how £100 of your money gets spent by these councils.
Adur District Council
Adur is currently a Conservative controlled council, with 14 of its 29 seats on this year's ballot papers.
Crawley Borough Council
Twelve of Crawley's 36 seats are being contested, with the council currently run by a minority Labour administration.
Hastings Borough Council
Labour currently hold Hastings by a majority of four. This year 16 of the council's 32 seats seats are up for re-election.
Worthing Borough Council
The Conservatives run Worthing as a minority administration, with 13 of its 37 councillors up for re-election this year.
