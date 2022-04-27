Sue Addis murder trial: Grandson stabbed restaurateur in bath, jury told
- Published
A teenager accused of stabbing his grandmother 17 times in a bath called police afterwards and said "there's been a murder", a jury heard.
Sue Addis, a well-known charity fundraiser who owned Donatello's restaurant in Brighton, was killed in January 2021, Lewes Crown Court heard.
Ms Addis, 69, was found dead in the bath at her home in Withdean.
Pietro Addis, 19, of Radinden Manor Road, Hove, has admitted her manslaughter but denies murder.
Opening the new trial, prosecutor Rossano Scamardella QC said Mr Addis dialled 999 shortly before 19:00 GMT on 7 January 2021 and said "I'm calling to hand myself in", before putting down the phone.
When the operator called back and asked what he had done, Mr Addis said his grandmother had been murdered, the court was told.
Jurors heard police went to the house and found Mrs Addis "naked in a bath of blood-stained water".
Mrs Addis had a "prominent" maternal role in Mr Addis' life following the death of his mother when he was six, the court heard.
In the summer of 2019, Mr Addis began smoking cannabis. He withdrew from friends, spent almost all his day in his room on the phone, and stopped going to work and college.
Following an argument with his stepmother, Mr Addis was asked to leave his father's home and move in with his grandmother, but "within a little over a week he had killed her", jurors heard.
Mr Scamardella said Mr Addis was assessed after his arrest and there was no sign of psychosis.
The court heard a number of psychiatrists assessed Mr Addis and two would give evidence in the trial.
The case continues.