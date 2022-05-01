Peacehaven: Pedestrian killed in police vehicle crash
- Published
A pedestrian has died after being hit by a police vehicle.
The 27-year-old man was injured on the A259 near the junction of Dorothy Avenue at Peacehaven, East Sussex, just after 23:10 BST on Saturday.
He sustained serious injuries and died at the scene. The road was closed in both directions.
The crash has been referred to the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) who will carry out an investigation.
Ch Supt Jo Banks from Sussex Police said: "This is a tragic incident and we are fully supporting the IOPC investigation."
Long queues were reported on the stretch of road throughout Sunday morning.
A section has since reopened.
Police are asking anyone with dashcam footage of the incident or information to come forward.
