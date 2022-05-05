Sue Addis murder trial: Grandson not psychotic, says psychiatrist
A psychiatrist has told Lewes Crown Court he does not believe a teenager who killed his grandmother was suffering with mental health problems.
Pietro Addis, 19, of Radinden Manor Road, Hove, is on trial for the murder of Sue Addis, a well-known restaurant owner in Brighton.
She was stabbed 17 times as she lay in the bath at her Withdean home in Brighton in January 2021
Mr Addis denies murder due to diminished responsibility.
Dr Duncan Harding, a consultant child and adolescent forensic giving evidence for the prosecution, said after watching body worn camera footage of the arrest he saw no evidence of Mr Addis being perplexed, which he described as "a key indication of psychosis".
Dr Harding told the court: "My overall thinking from his facial expression, voice and overarching presentation was that were he to have been psychotic during the incident an hour before one would have seen evidence of it.
"That would not have been a subtle presentation. It would have been obvious."
On Wednesday the court heard from a psychiatrist giving evidence for the defence, Dr Peter Misch, who said he believed Mr Addis was in an abnormal mental state at the time of the killing, thinking his grandmother meant to harm him.
'Exaggerating symptoms'
Dr Harding said Mr Addis had told him during an interview that during Covid he had believed the FBI were in his garden "trying to take people away".
Dr Harding told the hearing: "To me it is very clear that he was exaggerating symptoms.
"If he genuinely felt the FBI were there I would feel from the way he spoke that he was really scared by the FBI.
"It didn't sound to me like a recall of a true hallucinatory experience."
Mr Addis had also claimed to be hearing voices while staying with his grandmother, a result of withdrawal from the ADHD medication Elvanse that he had recently stopped taking.
Dr Harding said: "I asked him if at the time he thought the voice was real. He said no.
"That's really important because if someone is psychotic, they believe the voice is real."
The trial continues.