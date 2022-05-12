Jessie Earl: Coroner records verdict of unlawful killing
A woman found dead more than 30 years ago was murdered, a coroner has ruled, following a campaign by her family.
The body of Jessie Earl, 22, was found in 1989 near Beachy Head, East Sussex, nine years after she disappeared.
A previous inquest recorded an open verdict, but a fresh hearing heard she was "probably" tied to a tree and "possibly" sexually assaulted.
Sussex assistant coroner James Healy-Pratt ruled that her death was unlawful killing by murder.
Mr Healy-Pratt pointed to a police report at the time of the art student's disappearance in 1980, which said suicide was the most likely reason, due to pressure of exams and depression over a number of allergies she suffered.
This would have resulted in "less resources being expended" to investigate the missing person case, he said.
"In other words, it would have a chilling effect on police efforts to investigate the disappearance of Jessie."
The inquest at Eastbourne Town Hall heard that Miss Earl's body was found with no clothes, except for a brown bra, which was tied in a knot.
The bra had likely been destroyed by police later, due to the case not being considered a murder investigation in the first instance.
But Mr Healy-Pratt said it was key to the case.
"A third party perpetrator used the brassiere to restrain Jessie by the wrists and had intentionally killed her by means unknown," he said.
The coroner highlighted one of the last conversations Jessie had with her mother Valerie in May 1980, in which Jessie described meeting a middle-aged man during one of her regular walks near Beachy Head.
She had told her mother: "I wish men would be prepared to be just friends."
'Resilience and stoicism'
Mr Healy-Pratt had previously said that Valerie Earl, and her husband John - now in their 90s - had been "victims of a substantial injustice".
At the conclusion of the inquest, he said he wanted to "convey my condolences to the Earl family".
"The Earl family have, through no fault of their own, had to endure nearly 42 years of waiting since their daughter Jessie was taken from them, for meaningful official recognition of how she died," he said.
"[They] have at all times demonstrated remarkable resilience and stoicism, and are to be commended. I trust that the conclusion of this inquest will provide a measure of comfort to the family."