Worthing park attack: Teens found guilty of 'vicious assault'
Three teenagers have been found guilty of a "vicious assault" which left a man with life-changing injuries.
Alan Willson, 47, was found with catastrophic head injuries in Longcroft Park in Worthing, West Sussex, on 4 April 2021.
A jury at Hove Crown Court found two boys aged 14 and 15 guilty of causing grievous bodily harm with intent.
Harry Furlong, 18, from Horsham was also found guilty of causing grievous bodily harm without intent.
All three have been remanded in custody and will be sentenced on 1 July.
Sussex Police said Mr Willson, a care worker, was beaten by all three boys using a heavy, wooden log after he confronted them for making an 11-year-old boy cry by pushing him to the ground.
Mr Willson suffered extensive injuries including bleeding, bruising and swelling of the brain as well as multiple skull, face and rib fractures.
Det Ch Insp Simon Dunn from Sussex Police said: "This was a sickening and violent assault on an innocent man, who had simply stepped in to help a young boy who was hurt and upset.
"The injuries Alan suffered showed this was a sustained and prolonged attack - the people responsible for this clearly intended to cause serious harm with their actions, and have not showed any remorse since."
Following the attack, Mr Willson spent three months in the Royal Sussex County Hospital in Brighton and was left unable to walk, talk or swallow.
After extensive rehabilitation he has since regained the ability to walk and swallow, but is still unable to speak.
Mr Willson's wife Annie Willson said: "His life is gone. He's a completely different man. The impact it has had on my family has been massive.
"Before this happened, Alan was the kindest person, the kindest man ever. His personality was amazing. He would make you laugh if he saw you were down."
She continued: "He is now is hugely different. Even with our own children he was very stand-offish in the beginning and he cries a lot."
Mrs Willson said the attack had destroyed her family, adding they had "been through hell".