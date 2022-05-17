Man died after mistakes at St Leonards hospital, inquest hears
- Published
A coroner has described the death of a man who was given the wrong medicine for a suspected stroke as "a complete tragedy" for his family.
David Morton-Holmes, 55, was given "inappropriate" drugs by doctors at the Conquest Hospital in St Leonards, in February 2019, an inquest heard.
He died four days later at a specialist stroke unit in Eastbourne.
The hospital apologised to the family and said it will "learn lessons" from the case.
Mr Morton-Holmes had raised blood pressure and a numbness in his left arm when he arrived at the hospital, the inquest heard.
Doctors gave him clot-busting drugs, which led to his condition deteriorating rapidly.
His wife Hazel, giving evidence in a written statement, said she was shocked at how bad his condition was when she arrived at the hospital to bring an overnight bag.
At one point, Mr Morton Holmes looked up at his wife and said "I'm dying, aren't I?" the inquest heard.
Recording a narrative verdict, East Sussex coroner Alan Crane said the decision to give Mr Morton-Holmes a thrombolysis "contravened a number of protocols and guidance" and that the care he received was in "several ways sub-optimal".
It was "a complete tragedy for the family," he said.
Mrs Morton-Holmes said: "It's devastating to think that if we hadn't gone to hospital, or if we'd come home when he felt better, he would still be here. That's really crushing."
The family's solicitor, Lynda Reynolds, said: "Until today there had been no apology for the actions that caused Dave's death or for the trust's actions since."
An East Sussex Healthcare NHS Trust spokesperson said: "We want to express our deepest condolences to the family of Mr Morton-Holmes and apologise for the failures in his care. The treatment provided fell below the standard that he was entitled to receive.
"We will look closely at the coroner's findings alongside our own investigations to learn lessons from this case to ensure that nothing like this happens again"