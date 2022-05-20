Billy Henham: Brighton New Year's Eve party murderers sentenced
- Published
Four men have been sentenced to a total of 86 years for murdering a "kind and peaceful" man at a New Year's Eve party in Brighton.
Billy Henham was last seen alive on 31 December 2019 at a party in the street. He was found dead at a disused building in North Street on 2 January.
He had been "savagely beaten, kicked, stamped on and struck with a wooden bannister spindle", Sussex Police said.
The four men were sentenced on Friday, having been found guilty in February.
Dushane Meikle, 28, of Hove, and Gregory Hawley, 29, of no fixed address, were both sentenced to life in prison with a minimum term of 25 years.
Lamech Gordon-Carew, 20, from Hampden, was sentenced to life with a minimum term of 18 years.
Alize Spence, 18, from Ealing, was sentenced to serve a minimum term of 18 years.
Sentencing the four at Hove Crown Court, the judge, Mr Justice Cavanagh said Mr Henham, who was back home from university for Christmas, had gone out on his own for the night.
He spotted a party in a derelict building at about 04:30 GMT and decided to join in. Less than three hours later he was dead, the judge said.
He said Mr Henham was "intoxicated, but friendly and non-threatening."
He was, Mr Cavanagh said, subjected to a prolonged attack during which he was "savagely beaten".
The motive for the assault appeared to have been to "punish" him "for some trivial or imagined slight", he added.
Police were called to the disused building in North Street in Brighton on 2 January 2020 after reports a man had been beaten and dropped from a balcony after a party at the location.
A post-mortem examination found Mr Henham, a 24-year-old university student from Henfield, had more than 60 injuries, including a brain haemorrhage, 11 rib fractures and extensive cuts and bruising.
Forensic evidence showed the attack had started on the second floor of the building before Mr Henham was dragged to the first floor and dropped over railings into a recessed courtyard, Sussex Police said.
After the four men were convicted of his murder in February, Mr Henham's family said he was a "kind and peaceful" man and dealing with their loss had been "very, very hard".