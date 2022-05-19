Haywards Heath death: Police appeal after cyclist dies

Emergency services were called to America Lane in Haywards Heath at 1305 GMT on Monday but the cyclist was pronounced dead at the scene

Police are appealing for information after a cyclist died on the side of the road.

Officers were called to reports of a man lying on America Lane in Haywards Heath, West Sussex, just after 13:00 GMT on Monday.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene despite efforts of paramedics.

The road was closed for around two hours but has since reopened. Sussex Police want to speak to anyone who saw what happened.

