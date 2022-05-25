Katie Price admits breaching restraining order
- Published
Reality TV star and former glamour model Katie Price has pleaded guilty to breaching a restraining order against her ex-husband's fiancée.
The court heard Price hurled a "tirade of abuse" at Kieran Hayler's fiancée, Michelle Penticost, on 21 January.
The 44-year-old had been banned from contacting Ms Penticost directly or indirectly, under the terms of a restraining order imposed in June 2019.
Price appeared at Lewes Crown Court where she pleaded guilty to the breach.
Judge Stephen Mooney warned Price: "Clearly you have accepted responsibility for this offence and that you indirectly tried to communicate Ms Penticost despite her restraining order against you.
"I must warn you Ms Price that you are at risk of going to prison."
The judge said he will "need to know" the background before considering Price's sentence.
She was bailed ahead of sentencing on 24 June.
Playground abuse
Price previously denied the charges and asked for a crown court trial during a hearing at Crawley Magistrates' Court in April.
Lewes Crown Court heard that Price had been abusive about Ms Penticost in messages to her former husband, Mr Hayler.
In 2019, Price appeared in court after hurling abuse at Ms Penticost, and another woman, in a school playground in Shipley in September 2018.
She was banned from contacting Ms Penticost directly or indirectly, under the terms of a five-year restraining order imposed at Horsham Magistrates' Court on 3 June 2019.