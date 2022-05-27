Pembe Mehmetaliogullari: Hove mother cleared of attempted murder
- Published
A woman has been acquitted over the attempted murder of her disabled 10-year-old son.
Pembe Mehmetaliogullari, 48, of Hove, East Sussex, was on trial for trying to kill her son Mustafa, who had severe physical and mental disabilities.
She was convicted of a second count of administering a noxious substance.
A post-mortem examination and toxicology report found Mustafa died after being given non-prescription medication, Hove Crown Court heard.
He died at the Royal Alexandra Children's Hospital in Brighton on 30 September 2018, after being admitted for treatment three days earlier.
