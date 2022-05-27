Met Police sergeant charged over Brighton 2021 attack
- Published
A Metropolitan Police sergeant has been accused of raping a woman on a beach in Brighton, East Sussex.
Sussex Police said Laurence Knight, who is 33 and attached to the Detention Unit, has been charged over the allegation, made on 17 July 2021.
Mr Knight, who the Met said was not on duty at the time, was arrested on 28 July 2021 and has been on bail since.
He has been summonsed to appear before Brighton magistrates on 23 June, and has been suspended from duty.
Chief Superintendent Pete Gardner, in charge of Met Detention, said: "We know people will rightly be concerned to hear about this very serious charge against a serving police officer.
"We absolutely share that concern and I am thankful to Sussex Police for their thorough investigation and the continued specialist support they are providing to the victim.
"The Met's Directorate of Professional Standards are fully aware and misconduct matters will be dealt with once the criminal proceedings have concluded."
Scotland Yard made a mandatory referral to the Independent Office for Police Conduct, which determined the misconduct investigation should be led by the Met.