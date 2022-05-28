Horsham stabbing: Boy, 17, arrested after man hospitalised
A 17-year-old boy has been arrested after a stabbing in Horsham.
Police officers were called to Lower Barn Road in Horsham, West Sussex, at 00:20 BST on Friday.
A 33-year-old man was found with serious injuries and remains in hospital.
Sussex Police said the boy was arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm with intent. It asked anyone with dashcam or CCTV footage to get in contact.
Investigators particularly want to hear from anyone who saw a group of people running from the scene towards Littlehampton train station.
