Platinum Jubilee: Postbox toppers appear in the South East

William Brown
A knitted Queen and her faithful corgi enjoy a picnic on top of a postbox in Crowborough

Decorative postbox toppers have appeared in villages and towns across the South East, as preparations for the Queen's Platinum Jubilee continue.

Miniature Queens, beefeaters and woolly corgis can be seen on postboxes from Battle, East Sussex, to Gravesend, Kent.

The decorations reflect national celebrations of the Queen's 70-year reign.

Similar Jubilee-themed toppers have appeared elsewhere in the UK too.

Amanda Kerr
Jewels and a crown in regal purple feature on this topper in Battle, East Sussex

Postbox toppers have been photographed in Battle, Crowborough and Hampden Park in East Sussex.

Alison Cousins
Big-nosed beefeaters dance around a maypole in this topper near a supermarket in Crowborough, East Sussex

Across the border in Kent, decorations popped up in Groombridge and Gravesend.

Kaye Bettey
Cute corgis and the colours of the Union Jack dominate this postbox in Isted Rise in Gravesham, Kent

Not all the decorations are Jubilee-themed though.

This spring time-inspired effort featuring chicks and flowers adorns a postbox in Hampden Park in East Sussex.

Mark Spring
Chicks, ducks and flowers make a change to the decorative offerings on this postbox in Hampden Park in East Sussex

It is not only postboxes getting the Jubilee-treatment in the South East.

Bollards in Paddock Wood, Kent, have also been decorated with knitted covers transforming them into Crown Jewels and a palace guard.

Rachael Ann Knapp
These bollards in Paddock Wood, Kent, also got the royal treatment with knitted coverings

This decorative number that appeared in Groombridge, Kent, also featured a poster showing pictures of the Queen throughout her 70-year reign.

Ray Donelan
Groombridge in Kent got the Jubilee-treatment too with this flag themed number featuring a knitted number 70

