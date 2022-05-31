Platinum Jubilee: Postbox toppers appear in the South East
Decorative postbox toppers have appeared in villages and towns across the South East, as preparations for the Queen's Platinum Jubilee continue.
Miniature Queens, beefeaters and woolly corgis can be seen on postboxes from Battle, East Sussex, to Gravesend, Kent.
The decorations reflect national celebrations of the Queen's 70-year reign.
Similar Jubilee-themed toppers have appeared elsewhere in the UK too.
Postbox toppers have been photographed in Battle, Crowborough and Hampden Park in East Sussex.
Across the border in Kent, decorations popped up in Groombridge and Gravesend.
Not all the decorations are Jubilee-themed though.
This spring time-inspired effort featuring chicks and flowers adorns a postbox in Hampden Park in East Sussex.
It is not only postboxes getting the Jubilee-treatment in the South East.
Bollards in Paddock Wood, Kent, have also been decorated with knitted covers transforming them into Crown Jewels and a palace guard.
This decorative number that appeared in Groombridge, Kent, also featured a poster showing pictures of the Queen throughout her 70-year reign.